A gay pride march has decided Beyoncé blackface is okay

It feels like blackface is never long out of the news. Why are white people so obsessed with darkening their skintone in an offensive manner?

This time, a gay pride event in Durham, north England, is being boycotted by several local groups after it emerged that they had hired a white performer who dresses up as Beyoncé and darkens her skin.

Leanne Harper, who does a Beyoncé tribute act called "Beeyonce", has faced pressure online following the revelation that she uses blackface.

In one Facebook post responding to the criticism she wrote: “Should I not be allowed to perform as I am white?”

The 31-year-old argued: “I only use st tropez like any other girl on a saturday night”.