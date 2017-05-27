A gay pride march has decided Beyoncé blackface is okay
It's not, btw
It feels like blackface is never long out of the news. Why are white people so obsessed with darkening their skintone in an offensive manner?
This time, a gay pride event in Durham, north England, is being boycotted by several local groups after it emerged that they had hired a white performer who dresses up as Beyoncé and darkens her skin.
Leanne Harper, who does a Beyoncé tribute act called "Beeyonce", has faced pressure online following the revelation that she uses blackface.
In one Facebook post responding to the criticism she wrote: “Should I not be allowed to perform as I am white?”
The 31-year-old argued: “I only use st tropez like any other girl on a saturday night”.
So we consult with anti- racist charity representing BME about 'black face' performance - they say no its not - who are we to say different pic.twitter.com/I5ut6d8vCH— Durham Pride (@Durham_Pride) May 25, 2017
The LGBT event in Durham, which begins this Bank Holiday weekend, is going to be headlined by Jedward (remember those awful twins off Xfactor?).
The event organisers have appeared unapologetic online. In a tweet they wrote: "we consult (sic) with anti- racist charity representing BME about 'black face' performance - they say no its not - who are we to say different".
Dazed has reached out to Leanne Harper and Durham Pride for comment
Follow Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff on Twitter here @CharlieBCuff
Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com