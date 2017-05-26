Want to work on Hayao Miyazaki’s last ever film?

After years of pretending to retire, Studio Ghibli’s OG cofounder Hayao Miyazaki – director of such classics as Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro and Princess Mononoke – is coming back to create one final film. A producer on the film, Toshio Suzuki, confirmed as much earlier this year at an Academy Awards press event, saying, “Right now in Tokyo, he’s putting all his effort into making it.” Best of all? You can work on it.

As Indiewire reports, Studio Ghibli is currently looking for animators to join their Tokyo studio, specifically to work on what will “surely be the director’s last work”, the job description stipulates. The jobs going are for both animation and background art and begin October 1, pending the signing of a three-year contract. That would align with Boro the Caterpillar’s expected 2020 release date.

There is a catch – besides being talented, of course. You have to speak fluent Japanese. Oh, and it doesn’t pay much, financially speaking. The successful candidate can expect ¥200,000, or roughly £1,400 per month.

Plot details for Boro the Caterpillar are thin on the ground, but fans have been guessing that it could be a feature-length version of his short film of the same name, which will debut later this year at Ghibli Museum. “All I can say is that it’s really interesting,” Suzuki told press back in February. Applications for the positions are due by July 20. Candidates will be selected by mid-September. Anyone thirsty to learn from the master on his last ever film can apply here.