David Lynch isn’t quitting film for good

Millions of diehards who genuflect at the altar of David Lynch wept collective tears when the director seemingly confirmed that Inland Empire (2006) would be his last ever feature film. When asked point blank whether Inland Empire was his cinematic curtain call, he responded, “Yes it is.”

“Things changed a lot,” Lynch previously said. “So many films were not doing well at the box office even though they might have been great films and the things that were doing well at the box office weren’t the things that I would want to do.”

Now, Lynch is backtracking on his sweeping guillotine of a statement in a new interview out of Cannes. “My remarks have been misrepresented,” he tells Le Soir. “I did not say I quit cinema. Simply that nobody knows what the future holds.”

He also addressed his desire to return to Twin Peaks. “In my mind, I had put an end to the series. However, I have always said that I would never stop thinking about Twin Peaks, asking myself questions about his plot and imagining what might happen to the characters.”

Twin Peaks airs on Sky Atlantic