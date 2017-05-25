Watch the Stranger Things kids perform on Lip Sync Battle

This week, we announced that the mighty Finn Wolfhard had come out on top of our Dazed 100 as an actor and musician who is paving the way for the future of youth culture.

As if you needed another reminder as to why the stars of Stranger Things have won our hearts over so much in the year since they broke into our world, the preview clips for tonight’s Lip Sync Battle which features four of the young actors – sans Millie Bobby Brown – performing on the show.

Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) is in his element performing along to Weezer’s “Buddy Holly”, having recently performed a live cover of New Order’s “Age of Consent” at the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund night and joining Mac DeMarco on-stage in Atlanta. Caleb McLaughlin who plays Lucas in the show performs LL Cool J’s “I’m Bad”, Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) tries his hand at Train’s “50 Ways to Say Goodbye” and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) flails about to Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger”.

Stranger Things will return to this Netflix this October. Meanwhile, Woolfhard will be starring in the highly anticipated remake of Stephen King’s It.