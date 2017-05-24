Finn Wolfhard has won the Dazed 100

Out of this year’s sparkling list of musicians, actors, artists, activists and collectives doing great things, Finn Wolfhard has emerged on top.

After thousands of votes, Wolfhard, who broke through fronting everyone’s fave sci-fi cult phenomenon Stranger Things this year, has been named the winner of the Dazed 100, a project launched in collaboration with CK One, and your definitive guide to the next generation shaping youth culture. Earlier this year, Wolfhard, and Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, became Dazed cover stars.

As one of his first major profiles, the 14-year-old spoke of his role as Mike Wheeler, the adventure of fighting Demogorgons and his love for video games and making music.

“Playing Mike, I accessed feelings I’d never accessed before. I emerged a better actor. I want to give myself credit for that, more than I did at the time,” Wolfhard said at the time.

Prior to this, he’d joined his castmates in a series of Skype call interviews on Dazed, discussing the intricate tribute to all things 80s and weird that made up the fantastical world that gripped us all.

As well as his upcoming appearance in the highly anticipated reboot of Stephen King’s IT, Wolfhard is a dedicated musician. After a successful crowdfunder, he’s been working on a visual for the band Playdate. He’s appeared in PUP’s music video, and has been steadily uploading a slew of vocal and guitar covers onto his YouTube, taking on Nirvana, The Clash and Mac DeMarco. Last week, he performed a cover of New Order’s “Age of Consent” at the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund night. Wolfhard also recently joined Mac DeMarco onstage to duet on “Still Together”, getting on top of Mac’s shoulders to shred for a special one night only jam.

The Dazed 100 has been shining a light on some of the most special emerging creative talent – from the first year’s winner, Transparent actor, activist and model Hari Nef, to the gifted avant-garde music outsider Arca.

This year, Wolfhard joined the likes of Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders, Drake collaborator and R&B princess Jorja Smith, and the bold designer Palomo Spain, among many others.

We’ll have to wait until Halloween 2018 to see more of Wolfhard’s Mike Wheeler and the gang’s adventures, but it’s certain he’s going to have a stellar year.