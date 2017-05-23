Watch Rihanna’s inspiring speech to Parsons fashion students

Rihanna addressed students at Parsons School of Design last night, where she was honoured at a benefit for her contributions as both a humanitarian and a style icon. She wore a custom outfit from Parsons graduate Matthew Dolan to the event, whom she has been a big supporter of in the past.

Her brief speech gave students – too often dismissed or sidelined in such a cutthroat industry – reason to stand up and cheer. “I don’t think you get celebrated enough,” she said. “You should be celebrated for every aspect of your growth and your growing pains. You should be celebrated for your creativity, for your fearlessness, your persistence and your determination […] for being different, for not being given enough credit. For not having to use eye cream.”

“We often tear our youth down when we should be building them up” – Rihanna

“We often tear our youth down when we should be building them up,” she continued. “You are all the next generation. We need to invest in you. At the end of the day, our future is in their hands.”

Rih also announced winners of a new initiative with Parsons and Donna Karan, who will be creating a merchandise line for the Clara Lionel Foundation, the singer’s non-profit. The winners will be flown to Haiti where the students will work with local designers. “I’m here to say that I’m listening, I’m watching, and you’re up next,” she said, ending her speech to roaring cheers.

Watch the speech below: