Jeremy Deller starts anti-Tory poster campaign in London

A series of anti-Tory posters made by cult British artist Jeremy Deller have been spotted across London this week.

The images, which are emblazoned with the slogan “strong and stable my arse”, began circulating on social media over the weekend. According to witnesses, they were seen on walls in various parts of the capital – popping up in Peckham, Soho, and Kentish town.

Deller has since confirmed that he is responsible for the project, which plays on Theresa May’s worn-out “strong and stable” campaign slogan. The artist claimed responsibility yesterday, just hours after the Conservative candidate made a controversial U-turn on her party’s social care policies. Deller told Dazed that he thought the campaign was “pretty self-explanatory.”

The Turner prize winner collaborated with the FlyingLeaps project for the posters. Other artists taking part include kennardphillips, Michael Peel, Carrie Reichardt and Bob Osborne and poet Robert Montgomery. The project apparently aims to turn the street into “a platform for brilliant images and perhaps challenging, shifting shared beliefs, ideas and ethical attitudes operating across society.”

Learn more or buy your own street poster on the FlyingLeaps website here.