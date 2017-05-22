Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o will star in a buddy movie

What started as a joke on Twitter – a Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna buddy movie about them working as co-conspirators scamming “rich white men” – is now going to happen. Director Ava DuVernay (Selma) has optioned the viral tweet for a Netflix film. The screenplay is reportedly being developed by Insecure’s Issa Rae. Sources tell EW that Netflix “landed the project in a very aggressive bid, beating out multiple other suitors”, confirming everyone wants this to happen.

In a way that only viral tweets can bring the biggest A-listers together, a Justice League assembled without the back and forth of backroom Hollywood dealings. It all took place in public and was kickstarted by, erm, “WhoopherassKourtni”, who tweeted a photo of Rihanna and Nyong’o sitting front row at a Miu Miu show. Her caption described the plot of an imagined blockbuster: “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans (sic),” she wrote.