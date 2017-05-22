Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o will star in a buddy movie
That viral tweet casting Rihanna and Nyong’o as co-conspirators is actually happening
What started as a joke on Twitter – a Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna buddy movie about them working as co-conspirators scamming “rich white men” – is now going to happen. Director Ava DuVernay (Selma) has optioned the viral tweet for a Netflix film. The screenplay is reportedly being developed by Insecure’s Issa Rae. Sources tell EW that Netflix “landed the project in a very aggressive bid, beating out multiple other suitors”, confirming everyone wants this to happen.
In a way that only viral tweets can bring the biggest A-listers together, a Justice League assembled without the back and forth of backroom Hollywood dealings. It all took place in public and was kickstarted by, erm, “WhoopherassKourtni”, who tweeted a photo of Rihanna and Nyong’o sitting front row at a Miu Miu show. Her caption described the plot of an imagined blockbuster: “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans (sic),” she wrote.
Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj— WHOOPHERASSKOURTNI (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017
It racked up nearly 100k tweets. Nyong’o saw the tweet, and replied with Rihanna in cc.
I'm down if you are @rihannahttps://t.co/vwHBWeCbFZ— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) April 21, 2017
Who confirmed she was up for the role.
I'm in Pit'z https://t.co/Kz0o3lBEmL— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 23, 2017
Then Ava DuVernay hopped on board.
@MikelleStreet@rihanna Lights set. Camera's up. Ready to call action for these #queens. 👑 pic.twitter.com/NVgqpFeTnu— Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 24, 2017
And rounding out the dream team was Issa Rae.
@dvrrxll@rihannapic.twitter.com/XG2WMribGJ— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 23, 2017
Costumes are currently being crowdsourced for the upcoming flick.
This looks like the end of that Rihanna x Lupita scammer movie and im so into it 😭👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PQTA4keykH— Sana chijeukimbap (@AFangirlPotato) May 19, 2017
And as EW reports, Rae has already set to work on the script for the film, which will begin filming next year after DuVernay completes A Wrinkle in Time. We have been blessed.
