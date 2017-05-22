Labour promises £1bn in funding for the arts

The fund aims to “help the UK protect its status as a creative and cultural hub in the digital age”. It will “invest in upgrading existing music venues, creating new and enlarged rehearsal and recording space and buy new instruments and other equipment for music hubs.”

Speaking in Hull , the UK’s City of Culture for 2017, Jeremy Corbyn spoke of plans to encourage accessibility across music, film, theatre and the arts. He said: “We want to unleash the potential of every young person, not just through education but also through culture. In every one of us there is a poet, a writer, a singer of songs, an artist. But too few of us fulfil our artistic ambition.”

The Labour party has announced plans to create a £1bn arts fund that will invest in the creative industries. As Grime4Corbyn sees the music scene rally behind the political party, Corbyn promises big for all aspiring creatives in the UK.

Our music industry contributes £4bn to our economy a yr. But every @Adele or @Stormzy1 has to start somewhere. We need culture #ForTheMany

The Labour leader also drew attention to the importance of grassroots music venues that nurture talent. He asserted that planned laws would be revised to protect existing venues against developers and luxury flat projects, and the £1,000 pub relief fund would be extended to help out small venues struggling with the rise in rent.

In the last decade, London has lost 40 percent of its small venues. Mayor Sadiq Khan and night czar Amy Lamé have spoken extensively about the need to protect these cultural spheres.

Labour also warned that creatives could be “shackled by Brexit”. The party also voiced the need for the prospective Culture Secretary to be on the negotiating team for the split from the EU.

The document put forward today said: “Labour will place our creative industries at the heart of our industrial strategy and our negotiations as we prepare to leave the European Union. We recognise they give the UK a cultural clout that can open doors to markets that might otherwise remain closed.”

As previously announced in the Labour manifesto, a £160m arts pupil premium would give every child in primary education the opportunity to learn an instrument and have access to theatres, museums, dancing and drama lessons. The fund would also help to ensure galleries and museums are freely accessible.