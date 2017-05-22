Facebook uncovers its bizarre censorship guidelines

A new investigation conducted by The Guardian has revealed Facebook’s bizarrely inconsistent rules on violence, racism and hate speech.

The guidelines, published this weekend, aim to clarify what content is acceptable to post on the social media site. Known as the “Facebook Files”, they were supposedly introduced as a way to help overworked Facebook moderators determine what is actually offensive – facilitating their ability to make snap decisions and minimise time-wasting.

Unfortunately, concerns have already been raised over the complex and irregular nature of these policies. For example, videos of abortions are allowed to be shared on the site, as long as there is “no nudity” involved. Likewise, all photos of animal cruelty are acceptable if shown with a warning, as is most non-sexual child abuse (as long as it is not sadistic or celebratory).

Even more weirdly, users are also able to livestream their self-harm attempts. “We don’t want to censor or punish people in distress who are attempting suicide,” read one apparent policy update. “Experts have told us what’s best for these people’s safety is to let them livestream as long as they are engaging with viewers.”

Given Facebook’s reputation for overzealous censoring – the site has taken down numerous pieces of classic art and photography for violating its guidelines – the leniency of these guidelines comes as a bit of a surprise. How can attempting suicide on camera be more acceptable than an iconic piece of war photography? Why can footage of abortion surgeries be shared but not a 19th-century painting of a vagina?

A couple of the other, more inconsistent guidelines can be viewed below: