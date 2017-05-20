The government is coming for your porn, again

The UK’s second general election in two years is looming like a big, greasy lump of despair. So Solid Crew's Mega has gone head to head with Grime for Corbyn in support of Theresa May and the Conservatives are winning by 45 per cent to Labour's 32 per cent in the polls, even after unveiling their "strong and stable" manifesto which reveals that they are now offically the anti-wanking party.

When you first read through it the proposals seem quite reasonable. "It should be... as hard for children to access violent and degrading pornography online as it is in the high street," it states. No-one wants children to be harmed. But read between in the lines and it's clear that the manifesto is suggesting laws will be put in place that will make it harder to accesss porn websites in general.

It reads: "We will put a responsibility on industry not to direct users – even unintentionally – to hate speech, pornography, or other sources of harm. We will make clear the responsibility of platforms to enable the reporting of inappropriate, bullying, harmful or illegal content, with take-down on a comply-or-explain basis."