Talking to the Narcos star who’s in the new Twin Peaks
We speak to Ana de la Reguera about the ‘scary freedom’ David Lynch gave her, feeling in another world and the Mexican ‘version’ of Twin Peaks
- TextNick Chen
The return of Twin Peaks is here and yet its contents remain a total mystery. Not even the actors know entirely what David Lynch has concocted. With cast members receiving scripts for their scenes only, it really seems we’re all in the dark. “I haven’t seen the finished product yet,” co-writer Mark Frost confessed. “David’s still working.” So what exactly do we know?
The new season consists of 18 episodes which the head of Showtime has described as the “pure heroin” version of David Lynch. What that means is unclear. It could be a guarantee that no-one, apart from Frost, interfered with Lynch’s vision, and that it’ll sway away from the Lynch-less swamp of season two. Or maybe the cable channel president has a serious drug problem. Either way, we’ll be watching all 18 hours of it.
Among the damn good ensemble is Ana de la Reguera, the Mexican star whose storied roles include hit telenovelas, Narcos, and a swath of American comedies. Most memorably, she was Vida on Eastbound & Down, the best-directed TV show outside of Twin Peaks. She phoned us up from LA to discuss joining the revival, receiving complete freedom from Lynch, and why the new season is a return to classic Twin Peaks.
Were you a fan of Twin Peaks when it came out?
Ana de la Reguera: I never saw it. I knew about David Lynch, but we never got Twin Peaks in Mexico. I grew up in Veracruz, which is a small town – We didn’t have American TV, so I didn’t know about it. When I went to the audition, I watched some episodes beforehand. Obviously, I knew David Lynch’s movies – just not Twin Peaks. Now I’m involved in it, I’m a big fan.
Which episodes did you watch to prepare?
Ana de la Reguera: I saw the first three, and a few others across the seasons.
So you knew who killed Laura Palmer, going into the audition?
Ana de la Reguera: Actually, I didn’t! Also, at the audition, they didn’t give me any material. They said, “You don’t have to do anything. If you want to talk about something, or if you don’t want to say anything, just do what you want to do.” So I just sat there and had a conversation with the casting director.
How did David find you? Is he a big fan of Eastbound & Down?
Ana de la Reguera: I have no idea. The casting director called me and gave me an appointment. I just sat there with her. She taped me, and that was it. Three weeks later, they called me and said I got it. But I have no idea why.
Was David not at the audition?
Ana de la Reguera: No, I met him on set. He was so lovely and amazing to work with. It was so surreal. He wrote everything, directed everything and was in control of everything. Everyone was loving their job. Everyone wants to be next to him, to feel his talent and inspiration. That was one of the loveliest things I’ve ever experienced: when a whole crew respects someone that much, they’re so happy just to listen to him and be near him.
“David was the opposite. He said, “You can do whatever you want. You can think whatever you want. Make up a story in your mind before you say the lines” – Ana de la Reguera
What kind of instructions did David give you on set?
Ana de la Reguera: It’s the opposite of every director I’ve worked with before. Most of the time, you have your dialogue and ask, “Is it OK? Do I have the rhythm?” David was the opposite. He said, “You can do whatever you want. You can think whatever you want. Make up a story in your mind before you say the lines. You can take all the time in the world.” He gives you so much freedom, it’s also scary. At the end of the scene, I’d have no idea what I was doing, and I was acting so weird. But I think that’s where he wants to get you.
According to Showtime, the new series is the “pure heroin” version of David Lynch. What does that mean?
Ana de la Reguera: I haven’t seen it. No one’s seen anything. But I was definitely on a trip. I felt like I was in another world. He creates a world that you’ve never seen before.
I’m guessing you didn’t get full scripts?
Ana de la Reguera: No, I just got my scenes, and that was it. No-one got any script. The scenes were delivered in a manila envelope. I had to describe to wardrobe who I was and what I was doing. They hadn’t read it.
You’ve done a lot of American comedies. Does that make you a natural fit for Twin Peaks? The show is funnier than, say, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive.
Ana de la Reguera: I don’t know if it’ll be funny or not. I just followed direction. When I did Nacho Libre, which was my first American movie, there were certain jokes I didn’t get. Sometimes, it’s better when you don’t know the language well, and you’re not trying to be funny. You just do whatever the director says.
When you were on set, did it feel like the old Twin Peaks from 26 years ago? Or more like David’s recent films, like Inland Empire?
Ana de la Reguera: It felt like the old Twin Peaks. That’s what I felt. But I haven’t seen everything. Just from the vibe, the lighting, the script, the wardrobe. It didn’t feel modern.
Is there a Mexican version of Twin Peaks?
Ana de la Reguera: There’s a really old show from the 80s called La hora marcada. It was like what happened with Twin Peaks on ABC. It was a really weird, scary show on network TV. Very young filmmakers like Alfonso Cuarón and Guillermo del Toro directed episodes. Very dark and weird. That was our version of Twin Peaks.
When’s the last time you spoke to David Lynch?
Ana de la Reguera: I saw him at the wrap party for Twin Peaks.
What is a Twin Peaks wrap party like?
Ana de la Reguera: Really strange. It was in a bar. They closed it for us, because the cast is so big and there were so many people.
Did you see people like Skye Ferreira, Michael Cera and Trent Reznor there? And did you try to piece together the show from your separate scenes?
Ana de la Reguera: No, not really, because we don’t know each other. We’re in different episodes. But I became friends with a Polish actress, Karolina Wydra, who’s in one of the new episodes.
You’re also co-starring with Amandla Stenberg in a new film called Everything, Everything. Was she particularly inspiring to work with?
Ana de la Reguera: Yes! We were in Vancouver. She’s very private and cool. People would wait outside the set for her and Nick Robinson. I love what she does. She’s really young and smart. She was always drawing and writing. She’s very creative. She’s done so many things in the world of art and for girls. She has a voice. I really respect what she’s done at such a young age.
Because Trump made such horrible statements about Mexico and was still able to win the election, has that made you more reluctant – or perhaps more determined – to take acting gigs in America?
Ana de la Reguera: No, not at all. A lot of people in America think like Trump, but people were also tired of seeing the same politicians. Everything aligned for him to win. But right now, his approval rating is really, really negative, and he didn’t win the popular vote.
I still have hope for Americans. In certain ways, I know why some people voted for him. In other ways, I don’t. Maybe they saw him as a businessman, and thought he could do that with the country. But it’s complicated. I just feel Americans will really have to learn a lesson, and I hope this is the last time it happens.
