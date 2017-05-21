Talking to the Narcos star who’s in the new Twin Peaks

Among the damn good ensemble is Ana de la Reguera, the Mexican star whose storied roles include hit telenovelas, Narcos , and a swath of American comedies. Most memorably, she was Vida on Eastbound & Down, the best-directed TV show outside of Twin Peaks. She phoned us up from LA to discuss joining the revival, receiving complete freedom from Lynch, and why the new season is a return to classic Twin Peaks.

The new season consists of 18 episodes which the head of Showtime has described as the “pure heroin” version of David Lynch. What that means is unclear. It could be a guarantee that no-one, apart from Frost, interfered with Lynch’s vision, and that it’ll sway away from the Lynch-less swamp of season two. Or maybe the cable channel president has a serious drug problem. Either way, we’ll be watching all 18 hours of it.

The return of Twin Peaks is here and yet its contents remain a total mystery. Not even the actors know entirely what David Lynch has concocted. With cast members receiving scripts for their scenes only, it really seems we’re all in the dark. “I haven’t seen the finished product yet,” co-writer Mark Frost confessed . “David’s still working.” So what exactly do we know?

Were you a fan of Twin Peaks when it came out?

Ana de la Reguera: I never saw it. I knew about David Lynch, but we never got Twin Peaks in Mexico. I grew up in Veracruz, which is a small town – We didn’t have American TV, so I didn’t know about it. When I went to the audition, I watched some episodes beforehand. Obviously, I knew David Lynch’s movies – just not Twin Peaks. Now I’m involved in it, I’m a big fan.

Which episodes did you watch to prepare?

Ana de la Reguera: I saw the first three, and a few others across the seasons.

So you knew who killed Laura Palmer, going into the audition?

Ana de la Reguera: Actually, I didn’t! Also, at the audition, they didn’t give me any material. They said, “You don’t have to do anything. If you want to talk about something, or if you don’t want to say anything, just do what you want to do.” So I just sat there and had a conversation with the casting director.

How did David find you? Is he a big fan of Eastbound & Down?

Ana de la Reguera: I have no idea. The casting director called me and gave me an appointment. I just sat there with her. She taped me, and that was it. Three weeks later, they called me and said I got it. But I have no idea why.

Was David not at the audition?

Ana de la Reguera: No, I met him on set. He was so lovely and amazing to work with. It was so surreal. He wrote everything, directed everything and was in control of everything. Everyone was loving their job. Everyone wants to be next to him, to feel his talent and inspiration. That was one of the loveliest things I’ve ever experienced: when a whole crew respects someone that much, they’re so happy just to listen to him and be near him.

“David was the opposite. He said, “You can do whatever you want. You can think whatever you want. Make up a story in your mind before you say the lines” – Ana de la Reguera

What kind of instructions did David give you on set?

Ana de la Reguera: It’s the opposite of every director I’ve worked with before. Most of the time, you have your dialogue and ask, “Is it OK? Do I have the rhythm?” David was the opposite. He said, “You can do whatever you want. You can think whatever you want. Make up a story in your mind before you say the lines. You can take all the time in the world.” He gives you so much freedom, it’s also scary. At the end of the scene, I’d have no idea what I was doing, and I was acting so weird. But I think that’s where he wants to get you.

According to Showtime, the new series is the “pure heroin” version of David Lynch. What does that mean?

Ana de la Reguera: I haven’t seen it. No one’s seen anything. But I was definitely on a trip. I felt like I was in another world. He creates a world that you’ve never seen before.

I’m guessing you didn’t get full scripts?

Ana de la Reguera: No, I just got my scenes, and that was it. No-one got any script. The scenes were delivered in a manila envelope. I had to describe to wardrobe who I was and what I was doing. They hadn’t read it.