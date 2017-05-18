The Dark Crystal is getting a Netflix prequel series

If, like me, your childhood was haunted by Skeksis – the skeletal creatures based on the seven deadly sins from Jim Henson’s cult film The Dark Crystal – then hopefully your impressionable fears have waned since 1982. Because they’re coming back to haunt a new generation. Netflix has announced a 10-episode series called The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which will return to the alien world of Thra.

The Dark Crystal tells the story of Jen, a Gelfling who must return a shard of crystal to the shattered gem from whence it came to restore balance to Thra, which is under the oppressive rule of the bird-like Skeksis. It was one of three feature films Jim Henson ever directed.

The original idea was conceived in 1978, when a thunderstorm struck Kennedy airport in New York and Henson and his daughter Cheryl Henson were stranded in an airport hotel. Together, they worked out the rough plot details for the live-action film on hotel notepads.

When it first came out in theatres, it was met with skepticism – deemed too dark for a family film. It was dubbed a commercial failure, only bringing in $40 million, despite Henson saying it was the project he was most proud of.

The new series unites Brian Froud, the original film’s conceptual designer with the Jim Henson Creature Shop, which will be behind the new creatures. It will return to Thra many years before the original adventure’s story. “When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.”

“Louis Leterrier is passionate about the world of The Dark Crystal and has an incredible creative vision for the series. He brings this passion to every facet of the production as he leads the talented team of artists and writers that are bringing this entire universe to life,” Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company, said in a statement.

“Netflix has a deep respect for my father’s original work and the many people it inspired. They are the perfect partners to create this next epic chapter in The Dark Crystal story for new fans and the loyal fans who have waited so long for more adventures from this world.”

Watch the teaser below: