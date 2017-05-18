Watch a weird Black Mirror & Orange is the New Black mash-up

(Black Mirror and Orange is the New Black spoilers below)



Netflix have unveiled a short crossover clip of Orange Is The New Black and Black Mirror and it's ...weird.

Ahead of the premiere of season 5 of Orange is the New Black on Friday June 9, the streaming service has released a teaser that will toy with our hearts as well as get us excited for the next chapter of the women's prison drama.

“Orange is the New Black Mirror” shows Taystee (Danielle Brooks) from Orange is the New Black being reunited in a dream with her best friend Poussey (Samira Wiley), who tragically died at the end of Season 4. The dream recreates a scene from the now series-defining episode of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror, “San Junipero.”

In "San Junipero", the characters Kelly and Yorkie meet in a club in the 1980s, which we eventually learn is a virtual reality world where elderly and terminally ill people can relive their youth among others in time periods of their choice, or where the dead can choose to have their consciousness wired to permanently. Amid the philosophical and mortal questions the episode asks, as is Brooker's shtick, it's equally a beautiful and unique love story, powerfully executed by actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis.

This "recreation" might not pack quite the same emotional punch, but seeing Taystee and Poussey (wearing the exact jacket worn by Kelly in "San Junipero") reuniting to the tune of "Heaven is a Place on Earth" is still a touching and fun tribute and shut up you're crying, alright?

At the end of the video we see Taystee wake from her dream ("Man, the 80s was stupid"), back in prison, back to reality. And we can't wait to join her back there on June 9.