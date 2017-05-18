Watch the full trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s Okja

The first full-length trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming Okja has been released today. The project, which is set to premiere on Netflix next month, stars Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins and Paul Dano, and follows on from the director’s 2013 cult sci-fi, Snowpiercer.

The two-minute clip gives viewers a chance to get a full look at Okja – the hippo/ super-pig hybrid which gives the film its title. According to the official synopsis, the massive animal (“and even bigger friend”) is kidnapped by an evil multinational conglomerate run by a self-promoting CEO called Lucy Mirando (Swinton). From the looks of the footage above, things get distressing and sad, and Okja gets scared, and people are awful, and capitalism is bad.

Okja will have its world premiere at Cannes, before coming to Netflix on June 28.