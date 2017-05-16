Artist protests Trump by projecting insults on his hotel

A large light projection of the words “Pay Trump Bribes Here” appeared above the door of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC last night.

Photos of the projections emerged on Twitter, with multimedia journalist and social justice artist Robin Bell since taking credit for the display. The rotation of images and messages remained on the building for roughly 10 minutes before the hotel's security blocked Bell's projection van.

Other projections on the hotel included the text of the American constitution's emoluments clause along with the words “Emoluments Welcome” and an “Open 24 Hours” motel sign. It also displayed the Turkish, Chinese, Saudi Arabian and Russian flags beneath the text. “(They are) the countries we know for sure are paying Trump money,” Bell explained.