A TV show about an Anna Wintour rivalry is coming

We can never get enough Anna Wintour. Or, at least, stories about her.

Bravo has ordered a six-hour, scripted television series called All That Glitters, which will chronicle the storied rivalry between the Vogue editor and Tina Brown, an editor at Condé Nast’s Vanity Fair and subsequently The New Yorker in the 80s and 90s. “All That Glitters presents the true story of the behind the scenes rivalry, relationship and remarkable ascent of pop-culture icons Tina Brown and Anna Wintour,” a press release stated.

“As both bold and driven women fight their way to the top of a male-dominated industry driven by greed and betrayal, they each find new paths to change the world around them – Tina, through the intersection of high-culture and celebrity, and Anna with an instinct for high fashion and emerging talent.”

The show will be based off of the 1997 biography Newhouse: All the Glitter, Power, and Glory of America's Richest Media Empire and the Secretive Man Behind It by Thomas Maier. The rivarly extends back to the early career days of both women, when Brown was editing Vanity Fair and Wintour was in the midst of rebranding Home & Garden. According to one TIME article, Wintour reportedly “stole” fashion writer André Leon Talley away from Vanity Fair, and Brown wasn’t pleased. Home & Garden, renamed HG, also came under fire for looking too similar to Vanity Fair. One detractor called it “Vanity Fair with chairs”.

There was also the matter of a Brown-commissioned profile on Wintour’s then-boyfriend Shelby Bryan. It was a point of contention between the two, as Wintour allegedly thought it distasteful and felt personally attacked. A friend came to Brown’s defence over the piece, telling the New York Post in 2001, “This was not a personal attack. It is a legitimate story by a serious investigative journalist. It’s not just some long, rambling gossip piece.”

All That Glitters will be the product of The Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd and Masters of Sex’s Judith Verno. It will air this autumn. Maier will also be a producer. The cast has yet to be announced, with no word on who will play Anna Wintour.