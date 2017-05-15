These RuPaul’s Drag Race memes are hilarious

When deciding which queens will be safe and which are up for elimination on any given episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul spews out some memorable puns. They range from silly to cutting, such as: “Magnolia Crawford: your bovine design was not divine. Where’s the beef?”; “Your runway was a Xanadu, but your performance was a Xanadon’t”, or “Stacy Layne Matthews, your lamé was… lame”.

An Instagram user by the name of Mikey Pop decided to take RuPaul’s punny critiquing format and apply it to a handful of pop culture icons. At first, he started with antagonistic Aussie monster, the Babadook. “I was on Tumblr just perusing and I saw a picture of the Babadook and me being the weirdo that I am, decided to judge him on Drag Race in my own head,” Mikey Pop told Mic in an interview.

When that initial post began racking up likes, Mikey decided to create more – and no one was safe. He’s so far done E.T., Nancy Downs from The Craft (1996), Rita Ora, Amanda Bynes and Showgirls’ Nomi Malone, among others.

“People responded so strongly to it, I thought it would be funny to pretend RuPaul was judging her too,” he continued. “Then people started commenting ‘Do more! Do more!’ so then I just started judging every iconic pop culture character that I personally love, and people seemed to be into it.”

Pop chose people based on who he was obsessed with, angling towards more obscure celebs because it was “funnier than an obvious choice”. DJ Mikey Pop, your fun memes have us in stitches. Condragulations, you are the winner of this week’s challenge.

Check out a few favourites below: