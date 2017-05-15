Calling on all British youth – make your voice heard

It feels as though we’re caught up in a never-ending cyclone of elections, our feeds dominated by Politics with a capital P for as long as we can remember. We’re leaving the European Union, Donald Trump is in power, Marine Le Pen was thankfully defeated but got way more airtime than a far-right politician should. Things across the world are changing, and not for the better.

In the upcoming election on June 8, young people have a huge opportunity to dictate the future of the UK, but you can only do so if you register to vote by May 22. If you miss it then you’ll miss your chance to vote in this vital general election. It’s understandable if you feel alienated by the people in Westminster, by the older politicians who turn up on TV and by the constant fighting for power. But if the Conservative Party wins this election it means five more years of Theresa May and a government that’s disastrously led us out of Europe, that’s selling the NHS, that lied and raised tuition fees.

It’s estimated that more than a quarter of 18-24 year-olds are not registered to vote – that’s 1.3 million young people who could potentially miss out on deciding how this country is run. While it’s easy to feel as though no-one is listening to you, one academic worked out that if the number of 18-24 year-olds voting Labour went up by just 30 per cent, then the Tories would lose on June 8. Maybe you’re registered, but your friends aren’t. Tell them how significant this moment is.

Your voice is important, your vote is important, your future is important. Head here to register to vote.