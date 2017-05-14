Get Out producer to make horror film about black lesbians

Get Out was an undeniable triumph. A horror comedy movie where the black main character is given some agency and doesn't die in the first five minutes, where microaggressions are super-sized, which explores colourblindness, racial isolation and cultural appropriation.

Plus, it did really well at the box office.

But if there's anything that might top Jordan Peele’s masterfully written script, which follows a black guy on a trip to his white girlfriend's family home and the ensuing racially-charged horror that ensues, it could be an upcoming project from Jason Blum, the producer of Get Out, and screenwriter and director Dee Rees.

In an interview with the New York Times, Blum revealed that the pair are be working together an untitled movie based on Rees’s own experiences living in rural America as a black lesbian.

“You’ve got me and my wife, two black lesbians, and when we first moved in, we fought every day over all these little things: ‘Why is this over there? Did you move that?’” she said to him. “Maybe it was a ghost. Or maybe it was some other force – like us not wanting to be there or fitting in.”

Rees is best known for her breakout 2011 film Pariah and period drama Mudbound, a follow-up to her HBO biopic Bessie.

A horror movie about two black lesbians would possibly be a first, and definitely a fitting follow-up as part of Get Out's legacy.