Pineapple left in art gallery by students, becomes art
Everything is art, nothing is art? 🍍
I mean, I don't really know why you'd take a pineapple to an art gallery – it's a very unweildy fruit – but that's exactly what students Lloyd Jack and Ruairi Gray did a few weeks ago, and guess what? It ended up as art.
The pair, both 22, put a pineapple they'd bought from a supermarket on an empty table at an art exhibition as part of the Look Again festival this month at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.
When they returned to the exhibition they found it enclosed in a glass case.
"I don't think we've still fully processed everything that has happened as a result of a single piece of fruit," Lloyd told Dazed.
"We originally bought it as a spur of the moment joke for our friend who told us he is allergic to pineapples. He didn't give us the reaction we had hoped for so we were then stuck with the pineapple not knowing what to do with it.
"We left the pineapple on the empty shelf to see how long it could stay there for."
So last week we placed a pineapple next to an art display and come in today and RGU have moved it into a glass display case. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/sMzTUlapDQ— Lloyd Jack (@LloydJack16) May 1, 2017
Lloyd and Gray, both business students, named the piece “Pineapple” and it was displayed for almost a week before being removed after organisers cottoned on.
"We are hoping to receive honorary art degrees now that we have managed to create a globally viewed exhibit in a matter of days," Lloyd added.
Although Lloyd said he's not a fan of conceptual art, calling it "ludicrous", he did say the piece could be looked at as a metaphor for Brexit – the pineapple left alone in the case to rot.
It was later revealed that the pineapple had been placed in the glass case by a janitor.
