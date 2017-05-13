Amy Schumer's ‘Snatched’ is another crappy racist comedy

Both Brie Larson and Lena Dunham have been tweeting about the film, with Larson saying she was "proud" of Schumer for the movie, while Dunham tweeted that Snatched would "heal & calm us". Very odd.

Snatched stars Schumer as Emily Middleton, a hapless blonde, and Goldie Hawn (in her first role since 2002) as her slightly less hapless blonde mother, Linda. It sees the pair kidnapped by a Colombian crime lord whose dark-skinned minions tumble into every lazy, racist stereotype in the book.

This isn't anything new from Schumer, whose toxic ‘ white feminism ’ has long been overlooked thanks to her body positivity, but it is still disappointing in an era when some progress seems to be being made in terms of diversity on screen. Think Moonlight at the Oscars.

Amy Schumer's crappy new comedy movie, Snatched, opened in in US cinemas this weekend and it's already being called out for its seemingly racist portrayal of Colombians.

@brielarson @amyschumer @Snatched_Movie I'm all about supporting friends, but can it not be at the expense of vilifying POC in movies/tv and perpetuating racist tropes for laughs?

@AmySchumer new movie is ANOTHER white, straight-out-of-Hollywood-shit, racist flick that cont the negative & damaging stereotypes of Latinx

@lenadunham @amyschumer Yes. A movie about two white women hilariously kidnapped by scary Mexicans. How healing & totally racist/ telling of the times 😑

If anything this is staying true to form for Schumer. She once told an audience that Latino men are rapists. “I used to date Hispanic guys, but now I prefer consensual.” She's also joked that Latina women are “crazy” and that “nothing works 100 percent of the time, except Mexicans”.

When, in 2015, the Guardian politely said that she has a "blind spot" when it comes to race, she responded on Twitter.

“Playing with race is a thing we are not supposed to do, which is what makes it so fun for comics,” she wrote. “You can call it a ‘blind spot for racism’ or ‘lazy’ but you are wrong. It is a joke and it is funny. I know because people laugh at it.”

“Schumer refuses to acknowledge how and why racial humour and stereotypes can be incredibly damaging for ethnic minorities”

After Snatched, it doesn't look like Schumer's remarkably unsophisticated understanding racial humour is going to change. She refuses to acknowledge how and why racial humour and stereotypes can be incredibly damaging for ethnic minorities – even in Trump's political era, who actually wants to build a wall to keep out Mexican "rapists" who are "bringing crime" and "bringing drugs" to the US.

Thankfully, critics have almost universally panned the film as being unfunny, and cemented the idea that its cultural insensitivity and racism mean that it already feels dated.

"Brown people who are not portrayed as machete-wielding marauders chasing two white chicks across Latin America are either portrayed as cowards, incompetent, fools, or as saintly villagers just waiting for a white liberal to save them from their own clean water problems," writes John Nolte from The Daily Wire.

“Even white, powerful women aren't immune to rabid sexism”

In another review, A.O Scott, from The New York Times, writes that Snatched tries to acknowledge its offensiveness to give itself a free pass: "The idea is that if you use variations on the phrase “That’s racist!” as a punch line a few times, nothing else you say or do could possibly be racist. Including, say, populating your movie with dark-skinned thugs with funny accents and killing a few of them for cheap laughs."

Nevertheless its worth bearing in mind another thing that these reviews, almost all written by men, reveal: even white, powerful women aren't immune to rabid sexism. The reviewers seem to take great delight in weighing in on Schumers "chubby", "doughy" body. Male comedic actors are rarely, if ever, subject to this kind of criticial appraisal.

Sadly, thanks to Schumer's white feminism, it becomes harder to care.

Snatched opens in UK cinemas on May 19. Watch the trailer below