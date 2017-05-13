A health goth choir took over the Venice Biennale

Every year there is something that makes a lot of noise at the Venice Biennale. This year, it was literal noise: a choir of health goths, wailing from the rafters in their athleisure gear.

Artist Anne Imhof’s art installation in the German pavilion, “Faust”, is a pseudo-opera featuring disillusioned millennials walking, zombie-like, down a transparent catwalk while others squirm underneath the platform. Then the Adidas-clad performers stand on platforms and sing their dirge to the patrons below.

What does it all mean? “The mute howls bear witness to the ever-increasing pain of vanishing living beings and to the zombification of capitalist bodies. Dualistic conceptions and the frontier between the subject and the object of capitalism disintegrate…” a description of the installation from the German pavilion’s website reads.

Regardless of the meaning, it’s got crowds in attendance reliving (or heavily side-eyeing depending upon whom you ask) that brief period in late 2014, when health goth was the hottest trend. Check out some videos of the performance below: