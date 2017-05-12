Caitlyn Jenner continues to realise Trump is a bad idea

After the bold claim that she won’t be taking up Trump on a round of golf just last month, Caitlyn Jenner has now asserted that she’s “really upset” with some of the U.S president’s dismantling of policies meant to protect the LGBT community. In her world, it previously made sense that a racist, misogynistic rich dude who goes after any marginalised group would look out for trans people. Huh.

Speaking to the BBC, the 65-year-old outlined how she thought Trump was being “influenced by people around him”.

“It doesn't make me regret my vote yet, but it is very disappointing and I have been very verbal about that,” she said, referencing the scrap of guidance that allowed trans students to use school bathrooms that reflect their gender identity.

“I thought Trump would be better on these issues,” she added. Jenner said she thought this from previous conversations, stating: “I will have more conversation with him about it in the future.”

The I Am Cait star came out in support of Trump during his election campaign, praising how he was “very much behind” women and LGBT people. Though of course, this pretty much glosses over all those sexual assault allegations, when he called breastfeeding “disgusting”, and since then, going after women’s reproductive rights with the global gag rule and a vicious crusade against Planned Parenthood.

The Trump administration has been waging war on the LGBT community: vice president and weasel with an all-but-confirmed adult baby kink Mike Pence has supported gay conversion therapy, and Trump’s seen through the bathroom guidance withdrawal, Title IX, the dismissal of LGBTQ workplace rights, and the erasure of gender and sexual identity on the census.

Jenner also told the BBC that she’s been thinking about going into politics so she can actively promote LGBT issues.

“I do a lot of political stuff, but it is mostly all behind the scenes,” she said. When she was asked if she would stand for election, she said over the next year, she’ll be “looking into it”.

“I want to know where can I do a better job for my community, in bringing the Republican Party around when it comes to all LGBT issues. Is it from the outside? Kind of working on the outside and the perimeter and working with everybody to get the Republicans to change their thinking?”

She continued: “Or is it better off being on the inside and actually running for a Congress or Senate seat? Can I do more good there? And those are the things that I am evaluating.”