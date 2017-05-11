The Twin Peaks red room is coming to LA and New York

A new 3D street art installation will bringÂ Twin Peaksâ€™ Black Lodge to life this week.

The anamorphic campaign, launched by Showtime, will see the showâ€™s iconic red room appear in the streets of New York, Portland and Los Angeles. As Pitchfork reports, Leon Keer andÂ Nate Baranowski were the artists selected to collaborate on the project.Â

While there are no images of the installation just yet, itâ€™s set to be unveiled at theÂ Brooklyn Academy of Music today, where it will run until May 13. It will then open at Portlandâ€™s Voodoo Doughnut Too from May 18 to 20, before taking overÂ LAâ€™s Autry Museum from May 25 to 27.

The installation comes just over a week ahead of the cult showâ€™s long-awaited revival â€“ although its plot details remain shrouded in mystery. Over the last few weeks, fans have been drip-fed cryptic teasers, aÂ glimpse of the old locations, and a fewÂ lingering looks at the cast members.Â

Twin Peaks will return to Showtime with a two-hour premiere on May 22.Â