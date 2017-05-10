Thom Yorke will score the Suspiria remake

Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 cult classic, Suspiria, just got a whole lot more interesting. Radiohead’s Thom Yorke will be scoring the film, hopefully bringing his signature falsetto and multi-instrumentalist genius to the iconic score. Despite bandmate Jonny Greenwood creating the music for Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master and There Will be Blood, this will be the first time Yorke has scored a film. The original was scored by prog-rock band Goblin.

The film follows an American ballet student in Berlin who joins a dance company, only to discover that the dance academy is a front for something far more sinister. The remake – which conveniently comes 40 years after the original – stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson. OG Suspiria lead Jessica Harper will also appear in a secondary role.

In an interview with Dazed in 2013, Yorke talked about using his back catalogue as a jumping off point for new material. So perhaps he’s the ideal choice to create something fresh from the legendary soundtrack. “I love remixing because you can take something people already identify with and claim it for something else. You can actually spend your whole life going back and sampling yourself – but that would be a bit like masturbation.”

Guadagnino told Variety that working with Yorke was “a dream come true,” He continued: “Our goal is to make a movie that will be a disturbing and transforming experience: for this ambition, we could not find a better partner than Thom.”

Suspiria has recently wrapped filming and will be out later in 2017.