Labour will ‘abolish university tuition fees’

Labour is reportedly planning to completely abolish university tuition fees if it wins the next general election.

According to The Independent, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell revealed the pledge in a speech delivered two weeks ago, with footage of the announcement apparently surfacing this morning. In it, he is seen announcing Labour’s plans to introduce a “national education service”, which will lead to tuition fees getting scrapped “once and for all.”

“(Education) is not a commodity to be bought and sold,” McDonnell allegedly says in the clip. “Just as the Atlee government with Nye Bevan introduced the National Health Service, we want to introduce a national education service. Free at the point of need throughout life.” McDonnell added that the fees – which currently stand at £9,250 in England – have become a “burden” for students.

Although it’s yet to be confirmed whether or not this pledge will make the party’s official manifesto, it seems to be in keeping with Corbyn’s previously announced plans. The Labour leader has already spoken about bringing back the Education Maintenance Allowance and halting Tory education cuts – something that will supposedly be funded with massive corporation tax hikes.

“(The National Education Service means) cuts in the schools at primary and secondary level,” McDonnell continued. “It means free childcare. It means free school training when you need it throughout life. And yes it means scrapping tuition fees once and for all so we don’t burden our kids with debt for the future.”