Larry Clark gives us a look inside his art collection

“People are boring unless they’re extremists,” Jenny Holzer exhorts from a laundry list of aphorisms she made in 1978. Her words perfectly describe the spirit of artist, filmmaker, and writer Larry Clark – and his obsessive passion for collecting. Since his first girlfriend gave him a portrait she made of him in 1961, Clark has amassed a vast panoply of art, objects, and artifacts that he keeps piled up in his Tribeca loft, creating a warren of glorious stuff.

“You should enjoy yourself because you can’t change anything anyway,” Holzer notes on that same list, which is one of the many works in White Trash, an exhibition culled from Clark’s collection, now on view at Luhring Augustine, Brooklyn, through June 18. As you stroll through the show, you feel the pleasure, the pain, and the poignancy of the works that have called to Clark over the years.

From a high corner, Alberto Korda’s portrait of Che Guevara hangs, gazing above the scene, which includes an impressive array of paintings, prints, photographs, sculptures, film and music posters, skateboards, furniture, books, vintage pieces, and neon signs like a Jack Pierson sculpture that flashes the word “APPLAUSE.”

“Learn to trust your own eyes,” Holzer advises as you proceed through the show, taking in works by Helmut Newton, Andy Warhol, Richard Prince, Raymond Pettibon, Jack Pierson, Jeff Koons, Mark Gonzales, Max Blagg, and Ralph Gibson, to name just a few. White Trash becomes a visual memoir of Clark’s travels on earth – but it is the presence of his studio door, which stands perpendicular to the wall, feels the most intimate and sacred object in the entire show.

“Slipping into madness is valuable for the sake of passion,” Holzer concludes, and you can’t really argue that sentiment while standing in this room. There’s much to be said for letting desire lead the way. Clark speaks with Dazed about his unconditional love for collecting, and the power of living with art.

“I guess what I am saying is: I have too much stuff” – Larry Clark

The show is fascinating. I don’t know you but I know your work. Seeing your collection was like seeing another side of you.

Larry Clark: I never collected for value at all. It was just work that spoke to me that I had to have. Some of the work is now quite valuable. I bought it off the walls of galleries when I had no money and I really had to scuffle to get the money.

I bought the little Mike Kelley photographs. I remember having no money and having the chance to buy those. They belonged to the gallerist. It was like: I had to have them. I remember borrowing money and maxing out twelve credit cards and using my rent money and buying those little photographs because they spoke to me.

When did you realise collecting was in your blood?

Larry Clark: Now that I’m putting the show together and pulling everything out – I don’t think I’ve ever thrown anything away. My studio has always been a pigpen, a mess, just totally filled with stuff. A few weeks before the show, you could hardly walk through it. There was a little pathway winding through all these stacked boxes and it’s only half cleaned out. But it’s always been this way. Even if the loft has been cleaned out and stuff has been put into storage, within a few weeks it’s filled up again. I’m to the point now where I say, “Oh man, don’t ever buy anything again!”

What was the process for deciding what you wanted to show?

Larry Clark: I showed everything that I could put in the gallery. There’s more work but some of it just didn’t fit and we just ran out of room. We could fill up the gallery again with just posters and ephemera and flyers.

From what I was looking at the other day, I could do an exhibition of just Sex Pistols posters and stuff from way back then. The poster from the Paris show is the first time they played outside of London. Malcolm McLaren did that with Jamie Reid. I have that one, and the Yale University Library has one, and that’s all there are.

There’s a lot of those things in the show. I guess what I am saying is: I have too much stuff.

What do you think it is that possesses you to collect?

Larry Clark: I don’t know. I think in my case, it’s just in the blood. I never collected to sell things, as an investment that becomes more valuable. It just never occurred to me. It’s now a fairly new phenomenon, the way you see artists pulled out of the art world into the bigger world with these incredible prices and that’s all collectors raising the price. Then it becomes who the collector collects. It gives status to artists, which is odd.

I’m collecting movie posters too. I was collecting movie posters way before I ever made a film. I have some great art posters. And photographs. I trade photographs with photographers through the years. It just adds up until you get this.