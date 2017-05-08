Watch a terrifying new clip from Stephen King’s It

A nightmarish new teaser from André Muschietti’s upcoming adaptation of It has surfaced online.

The clip – which premiered at last night’s MTV Movie Awards – follows on from the traumatic first trailer that premiered back in March. This time around, viewers see the film’s main characters venture into a sewer, before getting silently accosted by a solitary red balloon. “When you’re alone as a kid, the monsters see you as weaker,” intones a menacing voiceover. “You don’t even know they’re getting closer until it’s too late.”

The film is set to be released in two parts, with Allegiant star Bill Skarsgård taking the iconic role of Pennywise the clown. Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard also stars as Richie Tozier.

“Andy Muschietti's remake of IT (actually it's Part 1: The Losers' Club) succeeds beyond my expectations,” tweeted the film’s original author, Stephen King, earlier this year. “Relax. Wait. And enjoy.”

The first installment of It is set to be released on September 8