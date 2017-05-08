U.S politician: women get abortions for ‘free trips’

A Republican lawmaker in Alaska has women across the world shook. He’s found out our scheme. We’re done for. He’s worked out what the fight for free, safe and legal abortion access is all about – holidays.

David Eastman, from Wasilla, Alaska, has told the world he inherently believes that there’s issue with abortions funded by Medicaid, the government program for people with lower incomes. Women, he thinks, get pregnant for “a free trip to the city”.

“We’ve created an incentive structure where people are now incented to carry their pregnancy longer than they would otherwise and then take part in that when they wouldn’t otherwise be doing it,” he said, according to Jezebel.

The legislator was asked what evidence he had to show that women were getting pregnant for aesthetic tourist Instagram stories. He said he “certainly knows of specific instances,” but failed to give any details.

“I can think of a case that was brought to our attention earlier this session where you had a family who was very glad to hear that their abortion had gone beyond a certain point, because they were going to be heading to Seattle,” he added. Sure, dodging intense social stigma, being pregnant when you don’t want to be, making arrangements to travel and stay and sometimes hide that you’re undergoing a medical operation, all for a go at the Space Needle.

The Republican senator was making a warped and misinformed reference to how Medicaid can fund women from Alaska’s travel to Anchorage or Seattle. Women can go to Seattle if they are in their second trimester of a pregnancy to receive a termination.

Eastman’s views, according to Associated Press, were raised during a government discussion surrounding an Alaska House resolution meant to raise awareness about child abuse and sexual assault. He called for an amendment, describing abortion as “the ultimate form of child abuse.”

“To even suggest that women are benefiting off the very restrictions that the state has put in place as relates to second-trimester abortions is – it is a new low, even for Rep. Eastman,” Katie Rogers, a Planned Parenthood spokesperson, told KTOO.

Misinformed, dangerous views surrounding women’s body autonomy are rampant in American politics right now. In recent times, George Faught in Oklahoma justified the banning of abortion in cases of rape or incest, as a situation where “God can bring beauty from ashes.” The Trump administration is labelling rape a “pre-existing condition” when it comes to funding healthcare, another repugnant weapon in the political crusade against Planned Parenthood and wider accessible medical care.

At total odds with Eastman’s outrageous claims are...facts. One of the reasons, as concrete statistics show, that women are unable to obtain an abortion is travel and distance. A report by The New Scientist showed that when the distance from a clinic providing abortion services was 100 miles or more away, the number of abortions decreased 50.3 percent. According to News Week, the Texas law from 2013 that forced the closure of more than half of the state’s clinics, with 20 clinics lost from 2012-2014, saw abortions decrease by more than 12,000.

Susan Yanow, the U.S spokesperson for Women Help Women, recently told Dazed about their new portal Self-managed Abortion, Safe and Supported (SASS), a digital helpline to give guidance to women self-administering pills. She outlined their mission to demedicalise and depoliticise abortion, creating a personal, controlled environment for pregnant people to do their own abortions at home.

The rhetoric that Eastman has voiced only fuels the contempt the current system has for women. The people who suffer most under hate-filled lawmakers like this are poor minority women. Women who have to make excuses for missing work, who have to miss meals or bill payments, women who have to spend money on childcare, or travel the same distance across the states that lies between Denmark and Portugal to reach the nearest clinic.