WhatsApping the naked man who crashed the Met Gala in a box

Somewhat resembling a sticky pink manbaby in a see-through womb, Russian performance artist Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich was arrested last week after attempting to crash the 2017 Met Gala in a fibreglass box.

Pavlov-Andreevich was delivered to the gala by handlers, with a representative on his Facebook saying that “(He wanted to) see how the institution reacts to the passive harmless box with an artist inside”. After he refused to comply with police requests to leave the premises he was taken to the police station and held for 22 hours on charges of public lewdness, obstructing governmental administration, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

We wanted to know the details behind Pavlov-Andreevich's behaviour and managed to catch him on WhatsApp.

S'up, where are you right now?

Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich: New York. I'm catching a flight to London for the night and then on to Venice.

It's not the first time you've got naked inside a box – you've repeated it four other times for your Foundling series. Why?

Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich: I wanted to do it in five cities I was deeply connected to. So Venice, Moscow, London, São Paulo, New York. And as for choosing which event to crash, I only come to institutions or museums when all the rich and famous gather together to celebrate something. (At the Met) fashion was using the museum context for their own commercial gain which I wanted to disrupt.

“I'm claustrophobic by nature so I was working with my fears” – Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich

How was going to the Met Gala in a glass box as an experience?

Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich: All the previous episodes have been peaceful, this wasn't. I'm under under an open lawsuit case at the moment so I'm unable to speak about the Met really, as it might make the whole thing more complex. What I can say is that it was extremely quick. All within seconds.

How do you prepare for it?

Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich: I just literally strip down naked and put myself into the box. My friends lock me in with 18 screws normally and then they just drop me as far inside the space as possible. There is no script.

You looked pretty vulnerable

Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich: I'm claustrophobic by nature so I was working with my fears. Since the very beginning I was super uncomfortable and very anxious inside the box.