David Lynch says he’ll never make another movie

David Lynch has revealed his plans to retire from movie-making, declaring in a new interview that he has made his “last ever” film.

The Twin Peaks director, who has not made a feature film since 2006’s Inland Empire, made the shock announcement to The Sydney Morning Herald today. “Things changed a lot,” he mused, thinking back on his 30 years in the movie industry. “So many films were not doing well at the box office even though they might have been great films and the things that were doing well at the box office weren't the things that I would want to do.”

After being asked whether he thought Inland Empire was his last ever feature, he then apparently answered: “Yes it is.”

The news will no doubt be a major disappointment for fans of the filmmaker – especially those waiting on the elusive Eraserhead sequel, Ronnie Rockets. The film has been in development for decades, with Lynch shelving the project after failing to find financial backing.

Fortunately, the new season of Twin Peaks – which has been described as “pure heroin” version of Lynch – is set to premiere on Showtime on May 21. Watch the trailer below: