Tim Walker announced as 2018’s Pirelli Calendar photographer

Tim Walker, the British photographer known for his colour-bursting, extravagant spreads in Vogue, W and LOVE, as well as his iconic portraits of everyone from Tilda Swinton to David Lynch, FKA Twigs and Alexander McQueen, is taking on 2018’s Pirelli Calendar.

Walker will shoot the calendar in an undisclosed location in London next week. The current cast and concept are also being kept secret.

It was Peter Lindbergh who shot 2017’s completely un-retouched calendar, his third time for the brand. It was released last November. The lineup included Rooney Mara, Lea Seydoux, Lupita Nyong’o, Julianne Moore and Nicole Kidman. 2016 was lensed by Annie Leibovitz, ditching supermodels for the first time in its 50-year history, for Serena Williams, Rookie’s Tavi Gevinson, Patti Smith and Yoko Ono.

As the concept for this year’s shoot remains under wraps, all we can do is sit and dream of what Walker will bring to set, with his majorly fantastical, dreamy aesthetic sure to be splashed across the legendary calendar pages.