Lena Dunham speaks out about her struggle with endometriosis

Earlier this week, while attending the Met Gala, Lena Dunham was rushed to hospital with a mysterious “medical” issue. The Girls actress and writer had reportedly suffered from a sudden ovarian cyst rupture – a complication of the chronic reproductive condition, endometriosis.

Dunham has been vocal about her struggles with the affliction in the past, and last night – in an Instagram sent from her hospital bed – she explained more about the issue. “Although I'm much healthier than I was a year ago, complications arose from my most recent endometriosis surgery,” she wrote in the caption. She then went on to praise Planned Parenthood for helping her through treatment. “When the healthcare of so many American women, especially our trans sisters, is at-risk – or already nonexistent – I am lucky to be in the position to seek help when I'm in pain.”

Dunham’s note coincided with the passing of the Republicans’ American Healthcare Act, which will see Planned Parenthood lose all government funding for “at least one year.” The legislation has been described by the sexual health organisation’s head, Cecile Richards, as “the worst bill for women in a generation.”

“To those in that privileged spot – never forget that we are blessed and can pay it forward by supporting Planned Parenthood and LGBTQ clinics,” Dunham urged her followers.

The writer ended on an uplifting note, praising the strength of all women who suffer from chronic illness. “We do our jobs with skill even when we're struggling. We care families even when we can hardly care for ourselves. We serve major face on a red carpet when we feel like lying face down would be more appropriate. I'll always be proud of those Met Gala pics- not just because I felt beautiful, surrounded by art and magic, hugging my best friend tightly, but because they're evidence that women contain steely multitudes.”

Read the full caption below: