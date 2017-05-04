Over 200 free art books released online by the Guggenheim

Enough art books to rival any expensive school have been archived online by the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. And best of all, itâ€™s all available to download for free.

Over 200 books have been added to the online catalogue, including works exploring the art of Kandinsky, Holzer, Lichtenstein, Picasso, Rothko, Flavin and many more. Books range from pop art to Aztec artifacts, gender performance in photography, Russian Constructivism and dualism championed by Italian artists, the constructive art of Swiss Hans Hinterreiter and youth art that defined the American 80s.Â

The Guggenheimâ€™s growing online library first came about when they published 65 pieces online in 2012. 205 titles, as Creators Project notes, now reside online, alongside 43 catalogues on the LA County Museum of Artâ€™s Online Reading Room, 1,611 books on the Metropolitan Museum of Artâ€™s MetPublications and Getty Publications 281 virtual books.Â

Scroll through the wealth of art freed from the confines of paper here.