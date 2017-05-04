Protestor facing jail for laughing at US politician
Dominique Sisley
A protestor who laughed out loud at US politician Jeff Sessions is now facing jail time, according to reports in The New York Times.
Desiree A. Fairooz, from Virginia, was attending a confirmation hearing for Sessions with members of the grassroots protest group Code Pink. She was arrested for emitting a loud laugh after hearing a statement praising the Attorney General’s reputation for “treating all Americans equally under the law.” Police then seized her and escorted her off the premises.
“I just couldn’t hold it,” she said on Wednesday. “It was spontaneous. It was an immediate rejection of what I considered an outright lie or pure ignorance.”
Fairooz is now reportedly facing charges of “disorderly and disruptive conduct” and of “parading or demonstrating on Capitol grounds.” If convicted, she could be forced to pay $2,000 in fines, and/or sentenced to one year in prison.
Another protester escorted out of Sessions hearing. Her original offense appeared to be simply laughing. pic.twitter.com/p6lWzBVFRW— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 10, 2017
Two other Code Pink activists, Tighe Barry and Lenny Bianchi, were also arrested at the hearing. Although, weirdly, despite dressing up as Klu Klux Klan members and cheering on Sessions, the pair were both acquitted of disorderly and disruptive conduct, and will now just face charges of parading or demonstrating. Turns out dressing up in racist hoods and jeering is still not as disorderly as laughter.
“None of us planned to get arrested,” added Fairooz. “We just wanted to be a visible symbol of dissent.”
Sessions has so far proven to be a wildly unpopular Attorney General. Earlier this week, the US justice department – which is led by him – failed to indict the Baton Rouge officer who shot Alton Sterling.
#TruthIsNotACrime This violates first amendment & is unconstitutional! Sign & share our petition! #RepressingTruthhttps://t.co/uYrvOJryOwpic.twitter.com/JRkBEDsfqo— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 3, 2017
