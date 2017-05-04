Protester facing jail for laughing at US politician

A protester who laughed out loud at US politician Jeff Sessions is now facing jail time, according to reports in The New York Times.

Desiree A. Fairooz, from Virginia, was attending a confirmation hearing for Sessions with members of the grassroots protest group Code Pink. She was arrested for emitting a loud laugh after hearing a statement praising the Attorney General’s reputation for “treating all Americans equally under the law.” Police then seized her and escorted her off the premises.

“I just couldn’t hold it,” she said on Wednesday. “It was spontaneous. It was an immediate rejection of what I considered an outright lie or pure ignorance.”

Fairooz is now reportedly facing charges of “disorderly and disruptive conduct” and of “parading or demonstrating on Capitol grounds.” If convicted, she could be forced to pay $2,000 in fines, and/or sentenced to one year in prison.