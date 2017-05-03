Naked man in box crashes the Met Gala, gets arrested

A naked man in a box has been arrested after attempting to crash the Met Gala.

Performance artist Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich, from Russia, was dropped on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sunday evening, right as guests were arriving at the exclusive event. He was found completely naked, with his 6"2-inch frame wedged inside a clear, plastic box.

According to reports, firefighters were forced to cut the artist out of the case after he refused to comply with police requests to leave the premises. He is now, as a result, facing charges of “public lewdness, obstructing governmental administration, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.” Pavlov-Andreevich was released from prison 22 hours after he was arrested and will now face a lawsuit at a later date.

“(He wanted to) see how the institution reacts to the passive harmless box with an artist inside,” said a representative for the artist on his Facebook page. “Even though the security and policeman who were interacting with him directly found it funny, it did not stop them from... treating him as a real criminal due to the top scale of the event and high-alert situation in the country in general.”

And the box? “It's under arrest as well. After all, it took part in all five performances and has quite travelled around the world.”

It’s not the first time Pavlov-Andreevich has got naked and trapped himself inside a box. The artist has repeated it four other times for his Foundling series; turning up at a Vanity Fair party in London, São Paulo Bienal, Moscow’s Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, and Venice’s Palazzo Cini. Learn more about his work here.