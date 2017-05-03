New doc explores life and work of Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki

Across generations, so many of us had our childhoods, our dreams and curious understanding of the world invigorated and brought to life by Studio Ghibli legend Hayao Miyazaki. Now, the man who brought us Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro and so many more is getting the documentary treatment, tracing his latest project.

With Kaku Arakawa directing, the documentary starts in 2013, when Miyazaki confirmed his retirement from film and the Japanese animating house. The behind-the-scenes look chronicles his creative process, and how he came to emerge from retirement to work with new technology and create Boro the Caterpillar – a project the animator is still working on.

“When I started filming and following Miyazaki for this documentary, he kept saying that ‘I am just a retired old man,'” Arakawa told Little White Lies. “But when he started working together with young CGI artists, I could see his fire started blazing again.”

“He imposes himself to become a slave of the film,” Arakawa said. “He makes himself and everyone who works for the film contribute 100 percent.”

The documentary sees Miyazaki tackle the demanding challenge of adapting and mastering new crafts, as he creates his first CGI film. It’s a rare, intimate look at the mind, process and sharp humour of a creative genius.

In February this year, Toshio Suzuki, a Ghibli producer, confirmed Yiazaki was working on a feature-length film

Watch the trailer for Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki below. It airs on Japanese network NHK WORLD TV June 3 and 4.