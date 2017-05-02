Trump to sign anti-LGBT executive order this week

President Trump is expected to sign an anti-LGBT executive order this Thursday, according to reports. The order will make it legal to discriminate against LGBT people on the grounds of protecting religious freedoms.

A leaked draft of the executive order from back in March stated that it would be permissable to discriminate based on “the belief that marriage is or should be recognised as the union of one man and one woman [or that] male and female refer to an individual’s immutable biological sex as objectively determined by anatomy at birth”.

A senior White House official told USA Today last week – despite promises months ago that the executive order had been shelved and that Trump was a supporter of LGBT causes – that the bill was still being worked on. Not only is it being redrafted, but the official confirmed that it was being done in a way so as to make it harder to challenge in court.

If signed, the order would overturn Obama’s previously signed executive order prohibiting discrimination against LGBT people by federal employers or contractors. It would likely be just the legal fuel bigots need to get away with more hate crimes.

h/t Pink News