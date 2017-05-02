The UK has plans to open a sex doll brothel

Remember the sex doll brothel which opened earlier this year in Barcelona? You know, the one where you could satisfy your desires with a recently disinfected, dead-behind-the-eyes rubber female? Well, a new sex doll brothel is set to open in the UK, because apparently we need a public place to go to have sex with an inanimate object.

It’s all part of a larger scheme for LumiDolls – the company behind the plans to open the brothel. There is not yet a chosen city or location, but a spokesperson confirmed to Mic that the brothel “will be equipped with at least four sexual dolls”, in case patrons were worried about supply.

Also, each doll will “have body temperature and may groan when touched” and will “wait for the customers in their rooms.” (It wasn’t made clear where else the dolls might wait.) According to the official site, “all our dolls, like all women, have oral, vaginal and anal cavities. You tell us how you prefer to find it, what kind of clothes you want it to wear, and what situation you want it to be in.”

Lumidolls’ similar venture in Barcelona, which opened earlier this year, was shut down due to backlash from local prostitutes. Prostitution in the UK is illegal. This new venture they hope will take off, despite only being allowed to open because of a legal loophole.