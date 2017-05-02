Police pelted with Pepsi cans at May Day protest

Police at an anti-Trump protest in Portland were pelted with full cans of Pepsi yesterday, in a nod to the soft drink’s shambolic Kendall Jenner commercial from last month.

The pro-labour “May Day” march reportedly turned violent when demonstrators began throwing “rocks” and “lead balls” at officers. According to the official Portland Police twitter account, “full cans” of Pepsi were thrown, with one hitting – though not injuring – a medic on the scene.

Another officer was also pictured being offered the soft drink, in an echo of the advert’s closing scenes. “Police took some shields from anarchists, anarchists grouped up toward cops,” wrote one Twitter user. “One tried to hand Pepsi to cop, unsuccessfully.”