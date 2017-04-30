Sassy hackers leak latest season of Orange Is The New Black

Hackers are petty. This is what can be established after a group which goes by the (hopefully ironic, but probably not) name of The Dark Overlord decided to leak Season 5 of everyone's favourite women's prison-based Netflix show Orange Is The New Black yesterday.

On Friday The Dark Overlord initially demanded that Netflix pay a ransom to prevent all the new episodes from being released online, but after they were "unresponsive" the group went ahead and uploaded a torrent of the show on Saturday.

In a press release the hackers said cheekily: "Did you miss us? Of course, you did. We're willing to bet Netflix did as well. Speaking of which, Netflix clearly received our message considering they've made public statements and was one of the first people to download a fresh copy of their own property (Hello, 69.53.235.76!)"