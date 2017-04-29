Why the Heineken advert isn't any better than Pepsi's

Two years ago smugglers managed to get 48,000 cans of Heineken into Saudi Arabia by disguising it as Pepsi. This is ironic because Heineken's latest advert, which has been described as the "antidote" to Pepsi's awful Kendall Jenner fuck-up, is actually just a poorly masked repetition of the same misguiddd approach some advertisers have towards social justice.

In a nutshell, the advert is a supposedly real-life take on what happens when three pairs, each with opposing politcal views, are made to build a bar together. And, as put by activist DiDi Delago, it could even be argued that the Heineken advert is worse than the Pepsi ad but "you're just too stupid to know it". Here's why it's so offensive:

It platforms and legitimises sexism and transphobia

Channeling the No No No Cat, I started internally spinning out as soon as the first man in this advert started talking about his views. The way the advert is set up means that a white male member of the alt-right (sorry, "new right") is placed in opposition to a black feminist, a climate change advocate set against a climate change denier, and a trans woman forced into dialogue with a man who doesn't believe trans people can exist. None of the problematic views are looked at critically – the man who believes that women that are only needed to bear children and feminists are man-hating doesn't get schooled on why his views are genuinely dangerous, and the other man who thinks that "you're a man, be a man, or you're a female, be a female" isn't shot down either.

This means, without doing much work at all, the advert successfully puts the views of bigots on a level playing field giving them a false equivalence they don't deserve. Not only that, but the advert actually attempts to humanise these people. You know, like, they may be a fascist, but they'll still cheers you over smashing the patriarchy! Let's just remind ourselves that study after study proves that women the world over are still disenfranchised, and that while 2016 was the deadliest year on record for trans people in the US, 2017 looks set to overtake it, with eight murders already. The majority of those killed are women of colour.