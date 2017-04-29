Is there finally a new arts movement for black people?

There have been few historically-recognised artistic movements in the western world that have centered black people. The British Black Arts Movement, a radical 1980s political art movement inspired by anti-racist and feminist discourse, helped to secure the rise of artists such as Sonia Boyce and Donald Gladstone Rodney, but in the 21st century this type of mutually beneficial collaboration and platforming in the black community seemed to have resisted definition. Until now.

Earlier this year, it became 25-year-old artist and curator Hamed Maiye's mission to coin a term, Afro-Portraitism, and use it to describe a facet of what seems to be a surge in black creativity in the UK and beyond. It explores the art of portraiture within the African diaspora, taking all the connotations portraiture has carried throughout history and applying them to today’s social climate.

The term can be broken down as so: Afro, being of African/Caribbean culture; Portrait, a visual representation of someone, usually through painting or photography amd Ism, a practice or a movement. At its core is self-representation, and the idea that portraiture, often associated with the renaissance era, when royals, public figures and religious characters were those predominately depicted, can be appropriated for the ordinary person.

Working with a selection of artists, photographers, designers and directors, all from the African diaspora (such as stylist Umps Machaka, photographers Liz Knuckles, Hannah Faith and White Negatives, as well as videographer Tunde Awoyemi and co-curators Nicole Crentsil and Annabelle Nguyen) Maiye organised an exhibiton earlier in April at The Gallery at Republic in London, but, he says, this is just the beginning of the Afro-Portraitism story.

Why did you want to coin an arts movement?

Hamed Maiye: In discussions with friends, we analysed that there was a lack of established arts movements happening at the moment. We spoke about how in historically you had Pop Art, you had Dadaism, you had all these movements which were coined. And then we spoke about how there’s sort of a black renaissance going on in our generation that no-one has really coined yet.

When do you think you first start seeing it coming up?

Hamed Maiye: In the past two years, I think. More the past year.

Who do you think has been at the forefront of that so far, apart from you guys obviously?

Hamed Maiye: My friend IGGYLDN, for instance. His project, Black Boys Don’t Cry, challenges the narrow conceptions of black masculinity. Black people are putting new narratives out there that people may have found taboo before. There are a lot of new conversations about things that people haven’t spoken about.

“There are a lot of outside forces and influences which are constantly trying to portray the black community in a certain, negative light” – Hamed Maiye

How would you describe your own style – you paint?

Hamed Maiye: A lot of my work is based on expression and emotion. So each portrait is kind of an interpretation of how I’ve taken that muse or character and just done it in my own style. The way I interpret each character – sometimes I meet them, sometimes I don’t. But it’s just my approach to them. I feel it’s a weird, subconscious practice. I see a character and I already know how I want to express them in a painting and kind of express their identity through my piece.

Can you tell me about a specific photograph from the exhibition you’re really proud of or happy with?

Hamed Maiye: The one of two characters (pictured above). That set is probably my favourite and is most reflective of contemporary diaspora culture. For example, there’s a shot that I found very powerful where the female character is sitting on a chair and the male character is holding her leg, which I found quite interesting in terms of role reversal. It subconsciously creates a new conversation in terms of gender.

I was stalking your Instagram and I saw the first picture was you like "Can wear baby pink and still steal your girl". As with IGGYLDN's work, I’m getting this vibe within Afro-Portraitism that black masculinity is being reclaimed?

Hamed Maiye: (laughs) Yeah definitely. I guess when I posted that picture it was very much a "my masculinity isn’t fragile" kind of statement – if that makes sense? Two of the designers I chose for the project, Bianca Saunders and Giles Grant, their work is around creating new conversation as to what male fashion is.