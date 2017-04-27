London hosts rarely seen Yayoi Kusama & Cindy Sherman work

Rarely seen works from Louise Bourgeois, Yayoi Kusama, Cindy Sherman, the Surrealist Movement (courtesy of member André Breton), and more, are now on display at London’s Whitechapel Gallery. The free exhibition is the first in four displays that will bring private collections into a public space, collectively titled iSelf.

Curated by Emily Butler, works are borrowed from the iSelf Collection and each display is named after a key artwork in its curation – the first being Self-Portrait as Billy the Goat, borrowed from Pawel Althamer’s 2011 sculpture of himself imagined as a sad goat.

Butler says our fascination with selfie culture is what prompted the show, explaining that she wanted “to show the artifacts taking much more of a deeper look at this question of self-representation. (The works) show that our sense of self is based on lots of different things; our thoughts, feelings, emotions, on our bodily sensations and on our relations with other people.”

While Bourgeois’s sculptural works question a woman’s role as a vessel, creator of life and ultimately a mother (“Untitled” (1947-49)), Cindy Sherman plays with her appearance through the identities of four actors taking their bows at curtain call (from her Untitled series), and Tracey Emin, whose chosen works are said to have been influenced by Bourgeois, explores her nude self through two gouaches (“I’m Here” (2014) and “Fist Clasped” (2014)). On an adjacent wall, Kusama traces an abstract landscape of her mind through loopings of white paint on canvas (“Infinity Nets YSOR” 2011) and elsewhere Raqs Media Collective juxtaposes emotions such as “Anxiety”, “Guilt”, “Remorse” on a clock’s face (“A Day In The Life Of___” (2009)).

Each work attempts to highlight the complexities of being human. “What we are trying to achieve through these exhibitions is to offer a deeper look to the general public about this question of self,” explains Butler. “Because a lot of the works are very powerful and hold deep existential questions, we’re hoping that these works will really touch people and that they might leave the exhibition re-considering their own conception of self.”

ISelf Collection: Self-Portrait as the Billy Goat runs until 20 August 2017