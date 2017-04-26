A brilliant 21st century take on still life

Fill in the gaps: A_ is A_.

Of course, it’s a famous line, ‘A rose is a rose is a rose is a rose’, in Gertrude Stein’s poem “Sacred Emily” – an answer to Romeo’s question, “What’s in a name?”... which itself refers to Aristotle’s Law of Identity. And, as curator, writer, and artist Antonia Marsh will tell you, it’s also the name of her latest show, opening tonight in west London.

Anyone who knows Marsh will understand that when it comes to her shows there is no such thing as a straight line – which means, delightfully, she’s explored an array of subject matter in her shows over the years. From bathroom habits (Toilet Humour), sex and porn (POV), the bedroom (Pillow Talk) and food (Food Diary).

For A_ is A_, Marsh filters the still life through the ancient Greek philosopher, asking “what associations to we attach to objects”. Mid-show hang, she explained over email: “I loved this idea in relation to the still life, because I do agree that while a rose might quite simply be a rose, when placed in juxtaposition with a human skull, for example, it takes on a completely new meaning.”

Opening tonight at Golborne Gallery, A_ is A_ features a curated set of artists – with Marsh admitting to deliberately including more American names, so expect to see Tom Beard, Tristan Pigott and Rebecca Storm side-by-side with Carly Mark and Othello Gervacio. With the countdown on until its private view tonight, we asked the ever-elaboratory multi-disciplinary to tell us more.

Tell us about the title, A_ is A_.

Antonia Marsh: A_ is A_ makes reference to the famous line ‘Rose is a rose is a rose is a rose’ in Gertrude Stein’s poem “Sacred Emily”, which itself refers to Aristotle’s Law of Identity. Aristotle argues that an object is inextricable from its associations and as such, things simply are what they are. I loved this idea in relation to the still life, because I do agree that while a rose might quite simply be a rose, when placed in juxtaposition with a human skull, for example, it takes on a completely new meaning. I think the show also questions this theory in places, as certain works urge us to challenge our own preconceived perceptions of objects, the cultural and sociological associations we place on them and how affected we are by these. The way we graphically laid out the title also allows for space so that any word, any ‘thing’ can be placed after each A, to show that the rule can apply over and over again. If ‘a rose is a rose’, then technically ‘a hat is a hat’ and ‘a painting is a painting’.

How did you go about choosing artists to collaborate with? Who’s someone you can come back to each show no matter the theme?

Antonia Marsh: I wanted to include more American voices than I have in a London show before because I convinced myself that because of social media, people so easily rely on the internet to be the one place we see art from overseas, and that doesn’t seem right to me. You can’t really know what Carly Mark’s Haribo paintings look like until you’ve seen them in real life, same goes for Othello Gervacio’s magnificent works. The process otherwise was pretty much standard procedure for a group exhibition – I’ve always wanted to do a still lives show, and the idea started suddenly dominating my mind. When I then did studio visits, it became clear that lots of artists were thinking about the still life, while others I asked for their interpretation, and so it all came together gradually.