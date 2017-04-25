Study finds trans kids are hardly different from cis kids

Researchers have published a study that proves trans kids are “never significantly different” from cisgender kids. The study, put together by University of Washington researchers Anne Fast and Kristina Olson and published by the journal Child Development, examined 36 different 3-to-5 year olds who had socially transitioned and were living as their gender. Due to their age, however, none have received medical treatment.

They also recruited 36 cisgender kids (i.e. non-transgender) as a control group, as well as 26 cisgender siblings of trans and gender non-conforming children as a third group. All of the kids were questioned and asked to complete a series of tasks, and in all of the answers, trans kids “never significantly differed from their gender-matched peers”.

“In many ways, the basic gender development of socially transgender children is quite similar to that of other children” – University of Washington researchers Anne Fast and Kristina Olson

Trans kids also “dress in a stereotypically gendered outfit and endorse flexibility in gender stereotypes,” the study found, meaning that trans kids were most likely to associate with “peers, toys, and clothing culturally associated with their expressed gender”.

The only difference between the trans kids and cis kids that took part in the study was that trans kids “were less likely to see other people’s gender as stable over time”. The study concluded that “in many ways, the basic gender development of socially transgender children is quite similar to that of other children.”

The sample size in both this study, and a previous study done by the pair in 2015, is small, so Fast and Olson are hesitant to make generalizations based on their findings. Still, this is proof positive that we are who we are from birth – and there’s no study required to tell us who we can be.