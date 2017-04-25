Wes Anderson announces greatest cast of all time

The director’s film ‘Isle of Dogs’ boasts a stellar line-up, and will be released next 4/20

Wes Anderson’s newest animated film, Isle of Dogs, has gotten its first poster. Perhaps more impressive than the graphic design are the who’s who of cult Hollywood lining the edges of the poster.

The cast features Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Yoko Ono – among countless others.

Isle of Dogs will be set in Japan and will follow one boy’s odyssey to find his lost dog. It marks Anderson’s second animated feature after 2009’s Fantastic Mr. Fox.

Naturally, there was a lot to unpack:

Unfortunately, we will have to wait until next year to see it. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 20, 2018.

