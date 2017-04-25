A Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o film could actually happen

It looks like a Tweet has sparked what could be the film of our generation. Last week, a tweet featuring a pic of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o circulated widely with the attached observation: “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans.”

Nyong’o @-ed Rih Rih, telling her “I’m down if you are”. The singer replied “I’m in Pit’z”. Excited Twitter users then tapped 13th and Selma director Ava DuVernay to direct the would-be blockbuster, as well as Insecure and Awkward Black Girl’s Issa Rae as the writer.

DuVernay responded: “Lights set. Camera’s up. Ready to call action for these #queens.” Rae followed up with a gif of a typing cat, so we’ll take that the major movie is on the way.

Rihanna has been racking up acting credits in recent times, with an appearance in the iconic role of Marion Crane on Bates Motel, and further roles in Ocean’s Eight and as a galactic cabaret dancer in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets alongside Cara Delevingne. Former Dazed cover star Nyong’o has major upcoming roles in Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Rih and Lupita scamming rich white men for the 90th Academy Awards please.

h/t Indiewire